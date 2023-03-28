Tim M. Wan Sells 3,336 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Asana Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,423. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 120,270 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 46.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 477,239 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 22.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
