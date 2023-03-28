Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
TITN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.
Titan Machinery Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.66.
Insider Activity
In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.