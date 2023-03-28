Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

TITN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

