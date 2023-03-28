Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.73

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.73 and last traded at C$22.66, with a volume of 111269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.78.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

