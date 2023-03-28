Torrid’s (CURV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CURV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Torrid from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.67.

NYSE:CURV opened at $3.23 on Friday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Torrid had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Torrid’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

