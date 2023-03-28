TowneBank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

TowneBank has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

TowneBank Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TOWN opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.97. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $175.31 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

