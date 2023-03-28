TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Gap Down to $7.16

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $6.86. TPG RE Finance Trust shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 64,480 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 3.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 151.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,474 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 633.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 439,759 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $4,095,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 440.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 218,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156,847 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TPG RE Finance Trust
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
