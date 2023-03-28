TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Gap Down to $7.16

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $6.86. TPG RE Finance Trust shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 64,480 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 151.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,474 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 633.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 439,759 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $4,095,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 440.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 218,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156,847 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

