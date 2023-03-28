Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $229.67. The stock had a trading volume of 115,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.83 and its 200-day moving average is $216.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

