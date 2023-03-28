Traders Buy High Volume of OPKO Health Call Options (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,051 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 648% compared to the average volume of 675 call options.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,751. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research firms have issued reports on OPK. StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. acquired 14,285,714 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 94,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,031,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,041,836.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. purchased 14,285,714 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,485,714 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Stories

