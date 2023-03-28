Traders Buy High Volume of Terex Call Options (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,107 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 892% compared to the average volume of 414 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Terex Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TEX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.53. 96,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,967. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

Terex declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,176,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Terex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Terex by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

