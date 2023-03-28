Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.45.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.