Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,291 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.8% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

