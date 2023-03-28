Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,998 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $239.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.53 and its 200 day moving average is $226.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

