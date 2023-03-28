Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 697 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

