Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 14,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $121.56.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

