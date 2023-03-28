TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (TANNZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on April 17th

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Price Performance

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.

