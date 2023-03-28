Trevena (TRVN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th.

Trevena Price Performance

TRVN opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.10. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 90.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Trevena

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

