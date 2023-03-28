Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Trading Down 0.3%

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$31.01 and last traded at C$31.60. Approximately 72,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 128,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.71.

TSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark decreased their target price on Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.38.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of C$149.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.1792261 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

