Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Troika Media Group Trading Down 22.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ TRKAW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,111. Troika Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
