Troy Asset Management Ltd Acquires 22,288 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 636,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for about 0.9% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $30,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 1.0% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Fastenal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

