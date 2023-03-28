Troy Asset Management Ltd Buys 3,030 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.7% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of ACN opened at $273.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

