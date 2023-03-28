Troy Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049,041 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 341,979 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 4.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned 0.14% of American Express worth $154,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $161.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.79. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.00.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Argus increased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

