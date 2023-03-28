Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Troy Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Troy Income & Growth Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Troy Income & Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 69.44 ($0.85) on Tuesday. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 64.43 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 78 ($0.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.63 million, a PE ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.77.

About Troy Income & Growth Trust

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

