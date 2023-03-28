TrueFi Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $73.51 million and $26.93 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,028,941 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 982,991,076.5162305 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07592608 USD and is down -10.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $32,769,902.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.