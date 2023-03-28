TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Declares $0.52 Semi-Annual Dividend

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

TTEC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. TTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TTEC to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Price Performance

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,545. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. TTEC has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 131,719 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in TTEC by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.