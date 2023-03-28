Tucows (TSE:TC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.27

Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.27 and last traded at C$28.45, with a volume of 62003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.86.

Tucows Stock Down 10.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$308.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$107.14 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.