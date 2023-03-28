Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $86.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock opened at $62.34 on Thursday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson purchased 158,081 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson purchased 158,081 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,804. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 475,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 170,884 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

