U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,070,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 78,567 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.