Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Down 97.5% in March

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($56.99) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.