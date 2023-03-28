UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €205.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €205.00 ($220.43) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($179.57) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($188.17) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €189.00 ($203.23) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($209.68) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €206.00 ($221.51) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of DB1 opened at €180.50 ($194.09) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €167.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €166.98. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €148.15 ($159.30) and a 52 week high of €181.15 ($194.78). The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

