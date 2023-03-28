UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UBS Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

UBS Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of UBS stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,471,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,182,724,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,459,000 after acquiring an additional 560,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in UBS Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,860,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,337,000 after purchasing an additional 309,817 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in UBS Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,064 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

