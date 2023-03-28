Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance
Shares of UURAF stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Ucore Rare Metals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.
About Ucore Rare Metals
