Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance

Shares of UURAF stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Ucore Rare Metals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

