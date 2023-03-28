UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 113,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

UFPT stock opened at $129.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $985.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.57. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $64.06 and a twelve month high of $131.80.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 169.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFP Technologies Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on UFPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.