Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the February 28th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Others. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products, which include the brands moony, Natural moony, MamyPoko, Center-in, Kiyora, Sofy, Lifree, Charm Nap, and Silcot.

