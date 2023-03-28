Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the February 28th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Unicharm Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $8.16.
Unicharm Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unicharm (UNICY)
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
- Mosaic Is Ready For Profit Harvesting
- Will the Big Shifts at Medtronic Boost Revenue, Rating?
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.