Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $100.00

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.23), with a volume of 8395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.28).

Unicorn AIM VCT Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £174.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.55 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.14.

Unicorn AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Unicorn AIM VCT’s payout ratio is presently -1,129.03%.

About Unicorn AIM VCT

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

