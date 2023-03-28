Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UTI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.60.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $230.34 million, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 78,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $519,878.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,660.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

