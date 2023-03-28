UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

UOL Group Stock Performance

Shares of UOLGY stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. UOL Group has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of UOL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

