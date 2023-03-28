Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Down to $16.15

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.15, but opened at $15.50. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 290 shares.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 4.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $608.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP)
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.