Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Down to $16.15

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.15, but opened at $15.50. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 290 shares.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $608.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 46,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 66.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

