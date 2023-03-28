USD Coin Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $33.45 billion and approximately $4.57 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 33,472,241,861 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

