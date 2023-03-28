V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,236 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $391,324,000. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $248,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after purchasing an additional 855,247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,851,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,054,000 after purchasing an additional 250,350 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,809,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPLV traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $61.34. 221,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.26. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.