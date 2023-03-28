V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,745 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 77.8% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.80. 135,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,484. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

