V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG – Get Rating) by 131.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,131 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000.

Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,884 shares. Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.

The Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through growth investment while maintaining maximum diversification. PSMG was launched on Feb 23, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

