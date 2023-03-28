V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,963 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.46. 25,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.92 and its 200 day moving average is $160.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

