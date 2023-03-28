V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $633,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $264,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,567,386 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.55. The stock had a trading volume of 234,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,271. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.95 and its 200 day moving average is $107.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

