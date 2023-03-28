V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $558.05. 78,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,989. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $563.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

