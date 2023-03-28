V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,637 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,637 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,201,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 287,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,850,000 after buying an additional 69,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,146.9% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,907,000 after buying an additional 592,161 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AGG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.94. 396,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,687,789. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $107.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.76.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

