V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 407 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,297 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.43. 879,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,196,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 910.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.20, for a total transaction of $136,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,796,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,284 shares of company stock worth $8,709,719. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

