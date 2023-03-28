Values First Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,286,000 after purchasing an additional 853,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,759,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,413,000 after purchasing an additional 69,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,013,000 after purchasing an additional 163,959 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HASI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Insider Activity

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,778.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,778.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HASI opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $49.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 326.09%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.