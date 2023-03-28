Values First Advisors Inc. Grows Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

Insider Activity

MongoDB Trading Down 2.8 %

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $39,548,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,994 shares of company stock worth $22,590,843 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB opened at $210.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.68 and a 200-day moving average of $195.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $471.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

