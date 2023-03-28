Values First Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after buying an additional 29,066 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at $42,017,162.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,605 shares of company stock worth $45,013,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $482.83 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

