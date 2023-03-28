Values First Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,356,000 after purchasing an additional 299,086 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,217 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after buying an additional 106,426 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 8,994.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 94,259 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $2,939,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CWEN opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 48.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

